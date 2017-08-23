Bihar Board BSEB matric Class 10 compartmental result 2017 declared

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) declared the results of its compartmental examination for matriculation or Class 10 candidates on Wednesday. Check result here.

You will be able to view the results soon.

Here are the highlights:

64.53% pass

1, 49,703 passed

Result declared within 23 days of exam (First time in history of BSEB exams )

Exam was conducted between July 27-31

In special exam (all subjects) 1389 appeared 410 passed 29.73% passed

1379 appeared**

Earlier, results were declared usually in October, November or December

This year, result in August will help in higher education admission , says BSEB chairman

Last year pass percentage-- 27.59% passed

1, 61, 625 appeared 44,602 passed in 2016

A total of 234,244 candidates took the compartmental exam and 1590 wrote the special exam held for those who could not appear in the main examinations that were conducted between March 1 to 8.

Out of the 234,244 candidates, 94,665 were male and 1,38,688 were female candidates. In 2016, 165,645 took the compartmental test.

The main BSEB Class 10 result, which was announced on June 23, showed that 49.68% candidates out of 861,000 who appeared failed the exam despite being given a grace mark of eight.

The compartmental and special exams were conducted between July 27 to 31 in two shifts across 329 centres in Bihar. One videographer was allotted per 500 examinees in centres to record the examination being conducted.

From this year onwards, students were allowed to take the compartmental test for a maximum of two subjects. Earlier it was for only one subject.

You can check results by following these steps too:

1. Go to www.biharboard.ac.in

2. Go to the result link on homepage

3. Provide your roll number, name, and date of birth

4. Click on ‘Find results’

5. Your result will be displayed.