Board exams results out: Here’s a list of top foreign universities Class 12 science students apply to

As Class 12 board examinations come to an end and universities around the world open their doors to admit first-year students, the multitude of possible options can become agonising.

education Updated: Jun 15, 2017 17:56 IST
Natasha Chopra
Top foreign universities
The main building of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, MA, USA showcasing its neoclassic architecture at sunset.(Getty Images/File)

As Class 12 board examinations come to an end and universities around the world open their doors to admit first-year students, the multitude of possible options can become agonising.

Especially, when you are opting for a science degree abroad, the selection of course specialisation, university and country build up to a monstrous task.

Since it’s imperative to get these information right, let’s start cutting through the clutter by shortlisting top global universities.

Choosing your specialisation

At this stage, most students would have decided or already had a brief idea on the specialisation they would want to take up. If you haven’t, then you can start by considering topics that give you the greatest satisfaction. Also, side by side, check the career prospects of the chosen courses.

Science covers a broad range of subjects under its four major branches ie mathematics and logic, biological science, physical science and social science. To help you choose a specialisation, let’s take a look at few of the popular courses:

AcousticsEcologyAnatomyEarth Sciences
Astronomy & AstrophysicsMathematics & StatisticsBiologyMaterial Science (Material Engineering)
BiochemistryNanotechnologyBiomedicineMeteorology & Atmospheric Sciences
Biosciences (life sciences)PhysicsChemistryNeuroscience
CrystallographyPolymer ScienceBiotechnologyOptics

.

Shortlisting country and university

Don’t choose a university or a country just because your friend or a relative reside there. Instead, your choice should be based on the country or university that has huge resources allocated for science subjects (R&D funding, teaching funding, etc) so that you can benefit the best teaching, latest research and a great career start.

To help you narrow down your options, let’s start with the top countries to study science subjects.

Top countries to study science based on University performance in Science subjects as reflected on global university ranking systems such as QS World University Rankings and the World University Rankings.

United StatesUnited KingdomHong KongGermany
South KoreaSwedenFranceJapan
SingaporeSwitzerland Australia-

Besides these, you can also look at countries such as Greece, Estonia, Mexico, Austria, and Portugal which were listed among the 10 top countries awarding the maximum number of STEM degrees per capita in the 2015 Science, Technology and Industry Scoreboard report by OECD.

To look at top universities, two lists have been created. The first lists out top universities for science irrespective of the acceptance rate. The second list out top universities with a high acceptance rate for international students, Indians in particular. The chosen universities are regularly featured in the global university ranking system* for science subjects.

Top Universities in the World for Science
CountryUniversity
United States Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
Harvard University
 Stanford University
University of California, Berkeley (UCB)
California Institute of Technology (Caltech)
United Kingdom University of Cambridge
University of Oxford
Imperial College London
The University of Manchester
The University of Edinburgh
Hong Kong The University of Hong Kong
The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK)
The Hong Kong Polytechnic University
City University of Hong Kong
Hong Kong Baptist University
Germany Technical University of Munich
RWTH Aachen University
KIT, Karlsruhe Institute of Technology
Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München
Ruprecht-Karls-Universitaet Heidelberg
South Korea Seoul National University
KAIST - Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Technology
Korea University
Sungkyunkwan University (SKKU)
Pohang University of Science And Technology (POSTECH)
Sweden 69 Stockholm University
KTH Royal Institute of Technology
Lund University
Uppsala University
Chalmers University of Technology
France Ecole Polytechnique
Université Pierre et Marie Curie (UPMC)
Ecole normale supérieure, Paris
Université Paris-Sud
Université Grenoble-Alpes
Japan The University of Tokyo
Kyoto University
Tokyo Institute of Technology
Tohoku University
Osaka University
Singapore National University of Singapore (NUS)
Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU)
Switzerland ETH Zurich - Swiss Federal Institute of Technology
Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL)
University of Zurich
University of Geneva
University of Bern
Australia The University of Melbourne
The University of Sydney
The Australian National University
The University of Queensland
Monash University

.

Top Universities with High Acceptance Rate
Popular University (by enrollment)
CountryUniversity
United States Cornell University
Columbia University
Northwestern University
University of Colorado Boulder
Boston University
Texas A&M University
University of Minnesota
Florida State University
United Kingdom The University of Manchester
The University of Edinburgh
UCL (University College London)
University of Bristol
Durham University
The University of Nottingham
Hong KongThe University of Hong Kong
The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
Germany RWT Aachen University
Technische Universität Berlin (TU Berlin)
Universität Hamburg
Universität Frankfurt am Main
Universität Regensburg
Universität Potsdam
South Korea Seoul National University
Korea University
Pusan National University
University of Seoul
Inha University
Sweden Stockholm University
Lund University
Uppsala University
France Ecole Polytechnique
108 Ecole normale supérieure, Paris
Université Grenoble-Alpes
Université de Strasbourg
University of Bordeaux
JapanOsaka University
Kyushu University
Okayama University
Tokyo University of Agriculture and Technology
Singapore National University of Singapore (NUS)
Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU)
Switzerland ETH Zurich- Swiss Federal Institute of Technology
Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL)
University of Zurich
University of Geneva
University of Bern
Australia The University of Melbourne
The University of Sydney
The Australian National University
The University of Queensland
Monash University
The University of New South Wales
*QS World University Rankings

Take note that university application forms must be filled much prior to the application deadline. Scholarships forms should be filled 6 to 8 months before the application deadline. Therefore, shortlist the university, course and country at the earliest and start your application process.

(Chopra is the managing director and co-founder of foreign education consultant The Chopras. Views expressed here are personal.)

