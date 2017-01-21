BPSC state services (60-62 CCCE) prelims exam admit card issued, download it here

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Friday issued the admit card for 60th to 62nd Common Combined competitive preliminary examination on its official website. The examination will be held on February 12, 2017 between 12 noon to 2pm at 390 examination centres in 35 district headquarters of the state. There will 150 questions from General studies in the examination.

Steps to download the admit card:

1) Visit BPSC’s official website

2) Click on the link for apply online on the left hand side of the page

3) Click on the link for ‘BPSC online application’ to go to the login page

4) Enter User name/Id, password and captcha code and click on login

5) Click on ‘PT admit card download’ on the new page that opens

6) Enter the captcha code and click on ‘Download admit card’

7) Print the admit card on a A4 sheet paper

8) The admit card will be provided in 2 pages

9) One page will contain the details of the examination while the other page will have instructions to the candidates

10) Save admit card on the computer too.

Read more

In case of having problem in downloading the admit card, call on the helpline numbers: 0612-2215795, +91-7544903018 between 10 am and 5pm on Monday to Friday (except on notified holidays).

Candidates must bring the admit card to the examination centre. The admit card will be available for download until January 31, 2017. However, candidates should download the admit card at the earliest and should not wait for the last moment.