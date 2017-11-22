 British Council hosts exhibition on education prospects | education$higher-studies | Hindustan Times
British Council hosts exhibition on education prospects



Nov 22, 2017



To familiarise students with the available education and career prospects in the UK, the British Council had organised ‘Study UK-Discover You’ Exhibition.

The day-long exhibition covered varied topics, including career in bio-sciences, student visas and lifestyle in the UK.

As part of the exhibition in Kolkata on Monday, students and their parents, numbering around 900, were given a platform to interact with representatives from more than 48 UK institutions and get their queries regarding course choices, visas, applications and scholarships answered, a statement issued by British Council said.

The participating institutes included Aberystwyth University, Aston University, University of London, Cranfield University, King’s College London, London Metropolitan University, Queen Mary University of London.

