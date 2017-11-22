British Council hosts exhibition on education prospects

To familiarise students with the available education and career prospects in the UK, the British Council had organised ‘Study UK-Discover You’ Exhibition.

The day-long exhibition covered varied topics, including career in bio-sciences, student visas and lifestyle in the UK.

As part of the exhibition in Kolkata on Monday, students and their parents, numbering around 900, were given a platform to interact with representatives from more than 48 UK institutions and get their queries regarding course choices, visas, applications and scholarships answered, a statement issued by British Council said.

The participating institutes included Aberystwyth University, Aston University, University of London, Cranfield University, King’s College London, London Metropolitan University, Queen Mary University of London.