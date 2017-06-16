BSEB Bihar board 10th result to be declared on June 20

The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB), which is battling charges of mass irregularities and cheating for the third straight year, is likely to announce the result of the matriculation or Class 10 board examination next week on Tuesday.

“We are working out the modalities. Things are in an advanced stage,” BSEB chairman Anand Kishor said.

Kishor said the board would try to make things foolproof this time. “After the problems due to one overage candidate, who resorted to forgery in connivance with a school, we will take all precautionary measures this time to prevent such recurrence, but will not like to disclose it at present,” he added.

The official was referring to Ganesh Kumar, who was arrested and his result cancelled after allegations of fraud over his age earlier this month.

Last year, several people, including the topper in the humanities exam, were arrested after it was found that the merit list had been fudged. During a subsequent investigation, the IA topper pronounced political science as ‘prodigal science’ and claimed it was related to cooking.

The IA topper and three other toppers were later arrested, resulting in the uncovering of an examination racket that fixed results in exchange for cash.

The board also plans to go in for verification of top 10 performers to prevent any chance of forgery – be it in age or otherwise. Earlier, education minister Ashok Choudhary also called for the need of physical verification of toppers to check their credentials.

“With nearly 17-lakh candidates taking matriculation exam from across the state, it is important to have extra safeguards in view of past experiences in intermediate in the last two years. One blemish at any level is enough to pour water over all the efforts,” he said.

The state board’s matriculation or Class 10 exam ended on March 12. Last year, the Class 10 result was announced on May 29. In matriculation, there is just one topper, unlike intermediate that has three streams of science, arts and commerce.

The board is also faced with added pressure due to the huge number of applications being received for scrutiny. With an unprecedented 65% candidates failing in the intermediate exam, the board has sought applications from students for scrutiny of papers.

Kishor said all district magistrates have been instructed to ensure prompt, proper and time-bound scrutiny under strict surveillance. The videography of the process will also be done.

The board has also allowed compartmental exams in two papers this time in view of the big drop in pass percentage, attributed to strict measures implemented during the exams. The compartmental exams will be held in the first week of July and results will be announced by month-end to give the students one more opportunity.