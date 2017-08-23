BSEB Class 10 matric compartmental result 2017: Know where to check

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will declare the results of its Class 10 compartmental examination at 3pm on Wednesday. The compartmental and special exams were conducted between July 27 to 31 across 329 centres in the state.

Steps to check BSEB Class 10 compartmental results:

1. Visit the official website of BSEB

2. Click on link for result at the bottom of the page

3. Key in your roll number, name, and date of birth

4. Click on ‘Find results’

5. Your result will be displayed

6. Take a printout and save it on your computer

A total of 234,244 candidates appeared in the compartmental exam. Out of the 234,244 candidates, 94,665 were male and 1,38,688 were female candidates.

The Class 10 or Matric main examinations in Bihar were conducted between March 1 to 8. The main BSEB Class 10 result showed that 49.68% candidates out of 861,000 who appeared failed the exam despite being given a grace mark of eight.

From this year onwards, students were allowed to take the compartmental test for a maximum of two subjects. Earlier it was for only one subject.