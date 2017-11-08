BSNL JAO exam 2017 answer key expected in a day or two

The Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is expected to release the provisional answer key of the online examination to recruit junior accounts officers (JAOs) on Thursday (November 9) or Friday (November 10).

The recruitment notification says that the company shall display the provisional answer key after three working days of conducting the exam. The examination was held on November 5 and 6.

Candidates can view the provisional answer key of the exam by visiting the external exam website of BSNL.

Candidates will be given a few days to challenge the answer keys. BSNL will charge Rs 500 for raising obejctions per question or per answer key. Candidates can pay the money through online mode i.e. Internet banking, credit card, debit card only. The fee paid will not be refunded.

The examination is being held to recruit 996 Junior Accounts Officers (JAOs) from open market.

The JAO is a circle-based cadre and the candidates will be selected against the vacancies of a particular circle. A circle wise merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained by the registered candidates and available vacancies in the respective circles.

Candidates selected will have to execute a bond to serve in BSNL for a period of five years from the date of their appointment as JAO or a period as specified by BSNL for the post from time to time.

Selected candidates will be required to successfully undergo a training. If an official does not qualify the pre-appointment training in the first attempt, they will be given one more chance to qualify. And if they fail again, they will not be appointed as JAO. During the training period, selected candidates will be given stipend as decided by the company.