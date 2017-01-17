CA final results November 2016: 10% drop in pass percentage from Jaipur

Out of 9,041 students who appeared from Jaipur, 902 cleared the Chartered Accountants (CA) final exam the results for which were declared by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India on Tuesday. This is a pass percentage of nearly 10%. The exam was conducted in November 2016.

In the previous exam, the results of which were declared in July 2016, 1,960 students had cleared the exam out of 9,717 students who appeared. The pass percentage was 20%. There were six students in top 50 in the previous CA final exam but this time there were only 3 students.

“The result has been good and the pass percentage is better than the national pass percentage. There is a great demand of Marwari CAs in the country,” said Dinesh Kumar Jain, the chairman of the ICAI Jaipur branch.

On the drop in pass percentage as compared to last year, Jain said he would have to check the figures before making any comments.

In the CPT exam, 1,106 students appeared from the Jaipur branch of ICAI out of which 622 passed the exam. The pass percentage in CPT from Jaipur branch however increased to 56.24% from last year’s 48.49%.

The first rank in the CA exam was secured by Eti Agarwal of Lucknow who scored 74.88% marks.