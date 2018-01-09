CAT 2017: 16 students in cross 99 percentile in Chandigarh, Panchkula, Mohali

As many as 16 tricity students have made it to the top 1% in Common Admission Test (CAT) 2017, the results of which were declared on Monday.

The exam conducted by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) paves way for admission to various management institutes across the country. Pramod Beri, 21, a BCom final-year student at GGDSD College, Sector 32, is among the 20 students in the country who have secured 100 percentile.

PEC graduate Vipul Kukkar, 22, scores 99.99 percentile, just behind Pramod Beri at 100

Meanwhile, 15 other students from the tricity have also managed to score above 99 percentile.

Pramod, who hails from Phagwara, said: “Guidance is important. Also, mock tests helped me the most in analysing and improving my performance.”

Vipul Kukkar, 22, who hails from Chandigarh and works at a Gurgaon firm, has scored 99.99 percentile. He graduated in mechanical engineering from Panjab Engineering College. Around 2 lakh students had appeared in the exam, of which 8,500 were from the region.

Must read | CAT 2017 results: Phagwara’s Pramod Beri scores perfect 100

Boys outdo girls

According to the lists compiled by coaching institutes Times and Bulls Eye, boys have outdone the girls with 14 as compared to two in top 1%.

Besides Pramod and Vipul, others among the toppers are Ayush Chauhan (99.95), Rohan Gupta (99.74), Aniket Upadhyay (99.63), Priyam Gupta (99.61), Rishab Goyal (99.60), Raghav Rai Singla (99.54), Ashwin Gupta (99.53), Sophia Dhawan (99.52), Himanshu Rajput (99.45), Anmol Bansal (99.25), Priyam Dixit (99.16), Shashank Saroha (99.1), Arnav Jindal (99.07), and Maanik Mittal (99.04).

Now, focus on cut-offs

Hirdesh Madan, Bulls Eye head, said: “This time the trend is encouraging, as CAT is coming out from the shadow of engineers. Students with commerce and science background have started performing well in the exam.”

Madan said the top three IIMs — Ahmedabad, Bangalore and Calcutta — have a cut-off of 99%. IIMs in Amritsar, Rohtak, and Sirmaur have a cut-off above 97.5%, while the University Business School (UBS) at PU has a cut-off of 90%. Madan said Delhi University is also a popular choice among students as there the fee is below ₹1 lakh.

Students who clear the stipulated cut-offs will be called for essay writing and interview round in February and March. Business schools select candidates on the basis of a composite score, which also consists of the student’s previous academic score, extra-curricular achievements and statement of purpose.

In 2017, the annual salary packages of graduates from the top 20 MBA colleges ranged between Rs 12 lakh and Rs 30 lakh.