CAT 2017 results declared: 20 candidates get 100 percentile

The results of the common admission test (CAT) that enables more than 199,000 candidates seek admission in India’s top business schools, including the IIMs, were declared on Monday.

Like last year, 20 candidates have scored an overall 100 percentile in CAT 2017, but the profile of these candidates were different this year as compared to CAT 2016.

“While in CAT 2016 all the top 20 candidates were male and engineers, this year the top 20 list contains two female candidates and three non-engineers,” said IIM Lucknow, the coordinating IIM for CAT 2017, in an e-mail.

Steps to check your CAT 2017 result

CAT was conducted in two shifts on November 26, 2017. A total of 1,99,632 candidates had appeared for the exam across 140 cities: the largest number in last three years. The IIMs will next announce their admission criteria largely based on CAT score, writing ability, group discussion and personal interviews.

Candidates can download their scorecards by logging into the official CAT website (www.iimcat.ac.in). Individual SMS messages were sent to candidates informing them of their overall percentile.

India has 20 IIMs which admit nearly 4,000 students into their flagship two-year management programs. Apart from the IIMs, 100 institutes use CAT scores for admissions.

IIM Lucknow will call candidates for interviews in February-April.