CAT results 2017 declared: Here’s how you can check them

Results of the Common Admission Test (CAT) for admission to the elite Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and other management colleges were declared on Monday.

CAT was conducted in two shifts on November 26, 2017. A total of 1,99,632 candidates had appeared for the exam across 140 cities: the largest number in last three years.

Here are the steps to check your results:

1) Check the official CAT website -- www.iimcat.ac.in

2) Go to ‘Scorecard for CAT 2017’, Click to download

3) Once the page opens, key in your user ID and password

4) Check your result and get a printout

Individual SMS messages have been sent to candidates informing them of their overall percentiles.

The IIMs will next announce their admission criteria largely based on CAT score, writing ability, group discussion and personal interviews.