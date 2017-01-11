CAT results 2017: Patna boy Aditya Chandrayan scores big

Aditya Chandrayan of Bihar scored 99.7 percentile at the common admission test (CAT) for India’s top business schools, including the IIMs, by studying for just 2 hours every day. The results were declared on Monday.

“I was expecting around 98 percentile. As you cannot predict accuracy in the verbal section, I kept my estimates a bit low. However, I was overwhelmed to see the results of my efforts,” Chandrayan, who is among the top scorers in the state, said.

Percentile denotes how many candidates have been ranked below the student in question.

The greatest example he set for the aspirants is to study and revise daily “with total concentration even if you have just two hours in a day”.

Read more

Chandrayan went to Don Bosco Academy and then to DAV-BSEB before graduating from Bengaluru’s Sir M Vishwesvaraya Institute of Technology. He did not have the time to join regular classroom coaching after he got a job with TESCO and prepared for the test himself.

“I was working in a company in which I had to give nine hours daily. I just used to study for 90 minutes or two hours maximum, with full concentration. About 90 minutes of daily study routine is enough if you are studying with focus and in a planned way, rather than studying for 10 hours without focus,” he said.

“My father, Dr Sudhir Kumar Singh, told me strictly not to pursue medical stream as we saw in the past few years medical professionals being threatened and killed. That ended my dreams of becoming a doctor,” he said.

The 24-year-old wanted to join Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta. However, he has got a call from IIM-Kozhikode.

He is also associated with online learning solution Urban Clap and teaches mathematics to students and involved in community service.