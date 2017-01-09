Indian Institute of Management: CAT 2016 results are out, check your scores here

It’s a result that all management aspirants were waiting for . Monday promises much excitement with the declaration of the Common Admission Test or CAT results. Those anxious to check there scores can click here.

The test was conducted by the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) for a seat in their management programmes and was held on December 4.

CAT is mandatory for entry to more than 100 management institutes across the country, including the prestigious Indian Institutes of Management and other top business schools such as SP Jain Institute of Management and Research, Faculty of Management Studies, Management Development Institute, Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies and others.

Scores will be used by institutes with parameters like academic performance, work experience, written assessment, group discussion and interview performance,for final selections.

As parameters differ with each institute, candidates can check websites of each institute for its specific requirements.

CAT Aspirants can check the list of colleges accepting cat score here.