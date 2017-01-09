The CBSE announced its board examination dates on Monday, ending suspense among students and parents after reports of postponement in view of the upcoming elections in five states.

The Class 10 board exams will be held from March 9 to April 10. The Class 12 exam will start on March 9 and end on April 29.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is confident of releasing the results in time. The exams usually begin on March 1, and results are declared in the third week of May.

Class 12 schedule

Class 10 schedule

The short delay in the commencement of exams will help in smooth conduct of exams, as teachers and staff will be busy with election duty, sources said.

Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur will go to polls between February 4 and March 8.

There will be no problem if the results are declared on time, school principals and teachers said.