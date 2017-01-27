CBSE boards 2017: Dates of exam for some subjects changed, check them here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has revised the Class 10 and Class 12 board examination schedule for a few subjects.

The board issued a corrigendum regarding this on Tuesday.

For Class 10, the changes have been made in the exam dates of Tamil, Gurung and National Cadet corps and for Class 12 the dates have been revised for Tangkhul, Theatre studies, physical education, sociology and food service II. (See the changes in the images below)

This year, 16,67,573 candidates have applied for the Class 10 examination in comparison to 14,91,371 students last year. Out of the total candidates this year, 8,84,710 have opted for the board based exam, while 7,82,863 have applied for the school based exam.

The Class 10 exams will be held at 3,974 centres and 16,354 schools are taking part in it.

A total of 10,98,420 candidates have applied for the CBSE Class 12 examination this year against 10,65,179 last year. The Class 12 exams will be held at 3,503 centres and 10,677 schools are participating.

Note: Visit CBSE’s official website for regular updates.