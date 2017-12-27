CBSE class 10 and 12 Board exam date sheets likely to be out on January 10

The Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE is likely to release the date sheets of the class 10 and 12 Board exams by January 10, 2018. The board had released its 2017 date sheet on January 9.

According to an NDTV report, CBSE will release the date sheet after declaration of the election dates for four states: Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland and Karnataka.

Students and schools can access the date sheets for the CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams from cbse.nic.in.

CBSE’s Class 12 results for 2017 were delayed after a Delhi High Court directive on the moderation policy, which the school board struck down for this year. CBSE was directed by the high court to continue with it for at least this year. The moderation policy refers to a practice of grant of extra marks to students in subjects regarded as unusually difficult, or when there are variations in question paper sets. However, it has been noted that such marks are doled out in excess.

Girls outperformed boys this year in CBSE’s Class 12 boards by 9.5%. Girls’ pass percentage was 87.50 and 78 for boys. Pass percentage for differently abled students was 86.69.

The all India pass percentage for CBSE Class 12 results was 82 in 2017, a point lower than last year’s 83.

Over 18,000 schools across the country are affiliated to the CBSE. As many as 10,98,891 candidates – 6,38,865 boys and 4,60,026 girls – from 10,678 schools registered for the CBSE Class 12 examinations this year.

There was a 2.82% increase in registration for the 2017 edition of the examinations, as compared to the previous year. Around 10,67,900 students – 6,21,259 boys and 4,46,641 girls – had taken it then.