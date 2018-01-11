CBSE class 10 and 12 Board exams: Six things you should keep in mind

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced its Class 10 and 12 Board exam dates. Here are six things that students should keep in mind when it comes to studying for the exams.

1. There are lots of breaks between subjects in the Class 10 board exams

2. Mathematics for Class 10 is one of the major subjects scheduled for the tail end of the exams on March 28 (after which only some optional subjects remain). Students should ensure they remain focused on the exams and ensure they do not get tired out by concentrating too hard on the other papers. Take two to three hours on gap days to go over the math questions.

3. Math is a big exam too for the Class 12 board exams – especially for the commerce stream as accountancy (March 15) and math (March 21) dates are close to each other. Make sure you revise your math lessons whenever you find time.

4. Don’t practice full papers between exams – just do basic revision, work on areas you are strong in and don’t fret too much over sections you find difficult, just connect with your teachers and see there’s scope for improvement.

5. Humanities stream will have big gaps between the exams and hence students should focus on utilising the gaps

6. Overall, one can say it’s an extremely balanced schedule – for science and commerce students ; medical stream has a large gap between chemistry and biology – utilise the time well for biology revision.