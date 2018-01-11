CBSE Class 10 Boards: Here’s the detailed time table, check out important dates

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the dates for the Class 10 exams, which will begin from March 5.

What makes the Class 10 boards important in 2018 is that the examinations will be mandatory from this year after a gap of seven years. In 2009, the human resource development (HRD) ministry had said the class 10 exams would be made optional, and this option started in 2010-11.

However, students were given the option to appear for the board exams on demand. This year for the Class 10 board exams, while 80% weightage will be given to the exam, 20% will be for regular class performance.

The subjects for the first day of the exams from March 5, have information and communication technology; dynamics of retail; information technology; security; automobile technology; introduction to FMG, introduction to tourism, beauty and wellness; introductory agriculture; food production; front office operations; banking and insurance.

Important language papers are slotted for March 6 (Hindi course A and course B); and March 12 (English communicative and English language and literature).

There’s also a gap of five days between social science (March 22) and mathematics (March 28) for students who do not have home science.

Here is the detailed mark sheet for the CBSE Class 10 exam: