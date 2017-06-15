CBSE NEET 2017: Answer keys released, result dates to be announced soon

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the answer keys for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (UG), 2017. To check them, check cbseneet.nic.in.

The board has displayed the answer keys of the exam for challenges by the candidates only for two days (June 15 to 5pm on June 16) instead of three days as mentioned in information bulletin.

Candidates can challenge the answers keys by paying a fee of Rs 1,000 per response/per question challenged. The objections can be raised only in the online mode within the stipulated period. If candidate’s challenge is accepted by the board the fee paid will be refunded.

Steps to check the answer keys

Click on cbseneet.nic.in.

Go to news/events visible on the right hand side of your computer screen

Click on answer keys 15.06.2017

Download and take a copy.

The decision of CBSE in the matter of challenges to the responses marked by the candidates and answer key shall be final.

The CBSE is expected to declare the result of an exam for admission to medical and dental colleges in the country by June 26.