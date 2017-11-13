CBSE students get more time to correct errors in mark sheets

New Delhi Students of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be able to seek corrections to their name, date of birth, parents’ name as mentioned in their mark sheet within five years of the declaration of their board results.

According to a senior official, CBSE school students so far had only one year time to seek corrections to their name, date of birth and parents’ name.

“The new rule will be applicable to all cases pertaining to Class 10 and 12 after 2015,” the CBSE notification released on Friday reads.

The revised time limit for this shall also be applicable to current ongoing cases that have already been received by the regional offices and headquarters of the CBSE as well as those pending in various courts, it added. The move will help more than 18,000 schools affiliated to the board.

CBSE had brought this provision of one- year window in 2015 as hundreds of students were applying for corrections years after passing out.

The rules were changed to fix the one-year window as many within the board had felt that students might be using the system to get a new identity with change in names and other details to procure passports or enjoy other benefits.

Before 2015 notification, there was no time limit for the students to seek fresh certificates with corrected names and other details.

Change in name, surname and other details of the students were allowed on the basis of an affidavit and a copy of a newspaper advertisement by the applicants.

