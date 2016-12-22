CBSE to have a say in picking heads of affiliated schools

The Central Board of Secondary education (CBSE) will now have a say in the selection of the heads of private schools affiliated to it across the country.

A decision in this regard was taken at the governing body meeting of the CBSE held on Tuesday. According to the board, the selection panels to choose the heads in CBSE-affiliated schools will include a person nominated by the board chairperson and also a nominee of the state government.

Currently the selection committee includes the president of the society, chairman of the managing committee, and an educationist nominated by the managing committee and a person having experience of administration of the school nominated by the managing committee.

“They are churning out home-made principals and in many cases they all belong to the same family running the school. The involvement of the government and CBSE nominee will ensure quality is maintained,” said a source.

However, the educationist also will now be nominated by the managing committee “in consultation with the Board”. Sources said that the recommendation of the selection committee needs to have the concurrence of the CBSE and the government nominee.

A circular has been issued to all schools according to which the bye-laws regarding recruitment of heads of schools have been amended. According to the circular, the governing body of the board has ratified some amendments in affiliation bye-laws.

“The selection panel will now include a person nominated by CBSE chairperson and also a nominee of the state government as per the state education Act,” reads the circular.