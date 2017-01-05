CBSE trying to avoid conflict in exam, poll dates as ICSE, ISC tests rescheduled

The CBSE is working to avoid a conflict in dates of Class 10 and Class 12 examinations and assembly elections, an official said on Thursday, hours after it was announced that ICSE and ISC board exams will be rescheduled to avoid an overlap.

The Central Board of Secondary Education official, who did not wish to be named, confirmed that the body was going over the schedule for voting to elect new assemblies in five other states – Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur -- over the next two months.

The examination schedules of the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exams are yet to be declared.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE), which conducts ICSE and ISC examinations, earlier said the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams will be rescheduled as many of the dates are clashing with the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

The revised schedule for the Indian School Certificate exams, which were to begin on February 6, and the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education exams that were to start from February 27 will be announced in 10 days.

The Election Commission announced on Wednesday that the assembly elections in the politically crucial northern state will be in conducted in seven phases starting February 11.

“I was on my way to Lucknow when the Election Commission announced the dates for five poll-bound states. We have noted down the poll dates and found at least 8 papers will now have to conducted on a different date,” Gerry Arathoon, CISCE chief executive and secretary, told Hindustan Times.