CBSE UGC NET November 2017 results declared, check on cbseresults.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education has declared the National Eligibility Test (CBSE UGC Net) results, 2017. The exams for CBSE UGC NET were held on November 5, 2017. You can check your results at cbse.nic.inor at cbseresults.nic.in.

The exam is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates for the posts of assistant professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF). Successful candidates are also eligibility for assistant professor posts, both in universities and colleges in India.

The award of JRF and eligibility for assistant professor’s post depends on the performance of the candidate in all the three papers of NET. However, candidates qualifying exclusively for an assistant professor are not considered for JRF.

Candidates who have scored at least 55% in their masters degree are eligible for NET.

The exam was conducted in 84 subjects in 91 cities across the country.

Steps to check your results

To check the results, one can follow the below-mentioned steps:

1.Check www.cbseresults.nic.in.

2.Click on UGC NET Result November 2017

3. Enter application number, roll number and date of birth

4. Your CBSE UGC NET Result 2017 will be displayed.

5. Download and take a printout for future use.