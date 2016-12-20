CBSE UGC-NET admit card for January 2017 exam to be released on December 28

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the admit card of candidates for University Grants Commission’s National Eligibility Test (NET) on December 28, 2016. In a notification issued on Wednesday, CBSE said that the facility of downloading the admit card for all the registered candidates of UGC NET January, 2017 will be operational from December 28, 2016 on the website www.cbsenet.nic.in. The date of examination, as notified by the commission earlier, is January 22, 2017. So there is no mention of any change of the examination date in the latest notification.

CBSE was earlier expected to release the admit card of candidates for University Grants Commission’s National Eligibility Test (NET) on December 21, 2016 (today).

The exam is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates for the posts assistant professor and Junior Research Fellowship.

Candidates can download their admit card from CBSE’s UGC-NET official website after they are issued.

Steps to download admit card:

1) Visit the CBSE’s UGC-NET website

2) Click on the link for admit card download

3) Fill in the required details

4) Click on submit

5) Admit card will be displayed on the screen

6) Take a printout and save the admit card on your computer too

Candidates should check the admit card for any discrepancy in details and also check the venue of the examination.

Candidates must carry the admit card to the examination centre.

Read more

Candidates who qualify for the JRF are eligible to pursue research in the subject of their post-graduation or in a related subject and are also eligible to apply for the post of an assistant professor in Indian universities and colleges.

The award of JRF and eligibility for assistant professor’s post depends on the performance of the candidate in all the three papers of NET. However, candidates qualifying exclusively for an assistant professor are not considered for JRF.

Candidates who have scored at least 55% in their master’s degree are eligible for NET.

The exam is conducted twice every year.

The exam will be conducted in 84 subjects in 90 cities across the country.

Note: Check CBSE’s UGC-NET official website for latest updates and details.