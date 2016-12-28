 CBSE UGC NET Jan 2017 exam: Admit card issued, download them here | education$higher-studies | Hindustan Times
CBSE UGC NET Jan 2017 exam: Admit card issued, download them here

education Updated: Dec 28, 2016 15:41 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday released the admit card of candidates for University Grants Commission's National Eligibility Test (NET) January 2017 examination.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday released the admit card of candidates for University Grants Commission’s National Eligibility Test (NET) January 2017 examination. The examination will be held on is January 22, 2017.

Candidates can download their admit card from CBSE’s UGC-NET official website.

Steps to download admit card:

1) Visit the CBSE’s UGC-NET website

2) Click on the link for admit card download

3) Fill in the required details (application number and password)

4) Click on Login

5) Admit card will be displayed on the screen

6) Take a printout and save the admit card on your computer too

Or click here to directly go to the login page.

Candidates should check the admit card for any discrepancy in details and also check the venue of the examination.

Candidates must carry the admit card to the examination centre.

CBSE was earlier expected to release the admit card of candidates for NET on December 21, 2016.

The exam is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates for the posts of assistant professor and Junior Research Fellowship.

Candidates who qualify for the JRF are eligible to pursue research in the subject of their post-graduation or in a related subject and are also eligible to apply for the post of an assistant professor in Indian universities and colleges.

The award of JRF and eligibility for assistant professor’s post depends on the performance of the candidate in all the three papers of NET. However, candidates qualifying exclusively for an assistant professor are not considered for JRF.

Candidates who have scored at least 55% in their master’s degree are eligible for NET.

The exam is conducted twice every year.

The exam will be conducted in 84 subjects in 90 cities across the country.

