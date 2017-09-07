CBSE wants schools to frame rules after teachers complain about salaries

Concerned over complaints received from private school teachers across the country over payment of partial salary and delay in disbursement of salary and allowances, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has asked affiliated schools to frame service rules and follow them.

“A number of complaints have been received against affiliated schools alleging payment of partial salary, delay in disbursement of salary and allowances, promotion and non-availability of welfare measures for teachers, retaining the teachers after schools hours, engaging them in the non-education activities etc. As a result, the teachers in affiliated schools feel de-motivated in pursuing their career in the teaching profession and taking interest in the classroom teaching which adversely affect the overall quality of education and learning outcomes,” a circular issued by CBSE to more than 18,000 affiliated schools points out.

It has asked all schools to frame the service rules and ensure appointment of the teachers, their service conditions among others are done as per the provisions of Right to Education (RTE) Act 2009, respective state acts and CBSE Affiliation Bye-Laws.

Schools have been told that the salary and other allowances to the teachers should be transferred through ECS (electronic clearance) on the last working day of the month.

Schools have also been asked to establish the internal ‘Grievance Redressal Mechanism’ for the teachers as mandated under RTE Act 2009.

“The school shall ensure timely promotion after completion of residency period and benefit of Modified Assured Career Progression (MACP) to its teachers at par with teachers working in the similar grade in Central/State Government schools,” reads the circular.

It has also asked schools to prescribe transparent and objective annual performance appraisal system on the lines similar to the annual performance appraisal report (APAR) in respect of teachers under Central/State Government, which shall be the basis for promotion and/or MACP.

According to a senior CBSE official, the RTE Rules 2010 make it mandatory for schools to appropriately prescribe and notify the salary, allowances and service conditions of the teachers. The CBSE in its Affiliation Bye-Laws has also prescribed the same for the teachers of the affiliated schools. “It has been noticed that in spite of statutory provisions under RTE Act 2009 and Affiliation Bye-Laws, the appointment of teachers with prescribed procedures and qualifications, service condition of the teachers, their professional development and mechanism for redressal of their grievance are not adhered to by some CBSE affiliated schools”.

Schools have also been asked to constitute a sexual harassment committee and take appropriate action as per the provisions of The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act 2013. Schools have also been asked to ensure adequate provision for staff rooms, crèche facility, canteen facility and separate rest-rooms for the teachers.