CDS I result 2017 declared, check @ upsc.gov.in

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday declared the final result of Combined Defence Services Examination (I) 2017 on its official website.

The result has the names of successful candidates in order of merit. Click here to check the result.

The list has the names of 209 candidates, who have cleared the exam conducted in February and SSB interviews held by the Services Selection Board of the ministry of defence. There are some common candidates in the three lists for various courses.

The exam was held for admission to the 144th course of the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun; Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (pre-flying) training course.

The results of the medical examination have not been taken into account while preparing the lists. Verification of date of birth and educational qualifications of these candidates is also under process.

The candidature of all these candidates is, therefore, provisional.

The commission has also released a write-up along with the result.

Note: Visit official website of UPSC for latest updates.