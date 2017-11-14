CISCE releases subject videos for ISC physics, chemistry, biology and mathematics

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released videos to familiarise all stake holders with the changes in syllabuses of ISC 2018 exam for physics, chemistry, biology and mathematics.

These videos, in addition to guiding students and teachers with the changes in the syllabuses, also address the changes in the rubrics of the question paper that comes into effect from the examination year 2018.

CISCE periodically reviews its syllabuses and prescribed text books.

These videos have been uploaded and are available for viewing on the council’s website on the auspicious occasion of Children’s day, reads an official communication from the council.

“These videos are also available on youtube. “We hope all stakeholders will find the videos informative and useful,” said Gerry Arathoon, chief executive and secretary of the council.