CLAT-2018: Application forms for exams to be available from Jan 1, here’s what you need to do

The all-India Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) for admission to 19 national law universities’ (NLUs) undergraduate and postgraduate degree programmes will be held on May 13, 2018. Applications for the exam will be available from January 1, 2018, according to a notification by the National University of Advanced Legal Studies, the university organising CLAT 2018. You can check the website www.clat.ac.in for the admission forms.

CLAT- 2018 exams will be held on May 13, from 3 pm to 5 pm.Last date for submission of the admission form online with preferred NLUs listed in order of preference is March 31.

Steps to file your application

1.According to information on the website www.clat.ac.in , the CLAT- 2018 application form has to be filled online.

2. It can be accessed from the CLAT-2018 website (www.clat.ac.in).

3. Candidates have to register on the CLAT-2018 online application webpage by using their personal e-mail IDs and mobile phone number.

4.To register the application, candidates have to choose the tab ‘Click here for new registration’ and enter name, email-id and mobile number. A provisional registration number and password will be generated by the system and will be sent to the candidate through email and SMS.

5. Candidates have to use this provisional registration number and password to log in to fill the online application.

6. It’s important that candidates spell their and their parents’ names correctly and as mentioned in certificates, mark sheets and identify proof. Not doing so would disqualify candidates.