CLAT 2018: Important things to remember for UG programme

Applications for the all-India Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2018 for admission to 19 national law universities’ (NLUs) undergraduate and postgraduate degree programmes will be available from January 1, 2018 on www.clat.ac.in. Here are some important things about CLAT 2018 UG programme that candidates should remember.

CLAT 2018 for UG programme

The two-hour examination will be of 200 marks and will have multiple choice questions. The subject areas are: English, including comprehension (40 marks); general knowledge and current affairs (50 marks); elementary mathematics - numerical ability (20 marks);legal aptitude (50 marks) and logical reasoning (40 marks). The 200 questions will be of one mark each and 0.25 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer.

English including comprehension

Comprehension passages and grammar will test the candidate’s proficiency in English. How they understand a passage, its central theme, etc will be assessed. Correction of incorrect sentences, filling in the blanks will be a part of the grammar section. Reading as many books as possible, especially English classics and checking grammar textbooks will definitely help.

General knowledge and current affairs

Canditates will be tested on their general awareness, including static general knowledge. Questions on current affairs will test their knowledge of national and international current affairs. Make sure you go through newspapers thoroughly, both international and Indian. Web access to top publications and their e-papers will also help.

Mathematics

A candidate will have to solve elementary mathematics in this section. Questions will test candidates’ basic mathematical ability so go over everything you’ve studied up to Class 10.

Legal aptitude

This section will test the candidate’s knowledge of matters related to law, research aptitude and problem solving ability. Instructions in the CLAT website say “Questions may include legal propositions (described in the paper), and a set of facts to which the said proposition has to be applied. Some propositions may not be ‘true’ in the real sense, candidates will have to assume the ‘truth’ of these propositions and answer the questions accordingly.”

Logical reasoning

The logical reasoning section will test you on “identifying patterns, logical links and rectifying illogical arguments.” Questions in this section will be based on on logical reasoning such as syllogisms, logical sequences, analogies, etc.

Applications for the exam will be available from January 1, 2018, according to a notification by the National University of Advanced Legal Studies, the university organising CLAT 2018. You can check the website www.clat.ac.in for the admission forms.

CLAT- 2018 exams will be held on May 13, from 3 pm to 5 pm.Last date for submission of the admission form online with preferred NLUs listed in order of preference is March 31.