 CLAT 2018 (LLM): 5 things candidates should remember | education | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 30, 2017-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

CLAT 2018 (LLM): 5 things candidates should remember

The CLAT 2018 (LLM) exam will have questions on constitutional law, jurisprudence, contracts, torts and criminal law

education Updated: Dec 30, 2017 12:25 IST
HT Correspondent
Applications for the exam will be available from January 1, 2018, according to a notification by the National University of Advanced Legal Studies, the university organising CLAT 2018
Applications for the exam will be available from January 1, 2018, according to a notification by the National University of Advanced Legal Studies, the university organising CLAT 2018(Istock)

CLAT- 2018 or the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2018 for admission to 19 national law universities’ (NLUs) undergraduate and postgraduate degree programmes will be held on May 13, from 3 pm to 5 pm.

Here are some important things that candidates should keep in mind for the CLAT 2018 UG or LLM programme.

The pattern of the question paper for admission to the postgraduate (LLM) course is as under:

Duration of the exam: Two hours

Maximum marks: 150

Multiple choice questions: 150 questions of one mark each

Areas covered in the paper are:

1.Constitutional law (50 marks)

2. Jurisprudence (50 marks)

3. Other subjects such as: Contract, torts, criminal law, international law, IPR (50 marks).

4. 0.25 marks will be deducted for wrong answers.

Applications for the exam will be available from January 1, 2018, according to a notification by the National University of Advanced Legal Studies, the university organising CLAT 2018. You can check the website www.clat.ac.in for the admission forms.

more from education
The future of studying: Learning everything the digital way
The future of studying: Learning everything the digital way
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you