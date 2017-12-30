CLAT 2018 (LLM): 5 things candidates should remember
The CLAT 2018 (LLM) exam will have questions on constitutional law, jurisprudence, contracts, torts and criminal laweducation Updated: Dec 30, 2017 12:25 IST
CLAT- 2018 or the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2018 for admission to 19 national law universities’ (NLUs) undergraduate and postgraduate degree programmes will be held on May 13, from 3 pm to 5 pm.
Here are some important things that candidates should keep in mind for the CLAT 2018 UG or LLM programme.
The pattern of the question paper for admission to the postgraduate (LLM) course is as under:
Duration of the exam: Two hours
Maximum marks: 150
Multiple choice questions: 150 questions of one mark each
Areas covered in the paper are:
1.Constitutional law (50 marks)
2. Jurisprudence (50 marks)
3. Other subjects such as: Contract, torts, criminal law, international law, IPR (50 marks).
4. 0.25 marks will be deducted for wrong answers.
Applications for the exam will be available from January 1, 2018, according to a notification by the National University of Advanced Legal Studies, the university organising CLAT 2018. You can check the website www.clat.ac.in for the admission forms.