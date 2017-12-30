CLAT 2018 (LLM): 5 things candidates should remember

CLAT- 2018 or the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2018 for admission to 19 national law universities’ (NLUs) undergraduate and postgraduate degree programmes will be held on May 13, from 3 pm to 5 pm.

Here are some important things that candidates should keep in mind for the CLAT 2018 UG or LLM programme.

The pattern of the question paper for admission to the postgraduate (LLM) course is as under:

Duration of the exam: Two hours

Maximum marks: 150

Multiple choice questions: 150 questions of one mark each

Areas covered in the paper are:

1.Constitutional law (50 marks)

2. Jurisprudence (50 marks)

3. Other subjects such as: Contract, torts, criminal law, international law, IPR (50 marks).

4. 0.25 marks will be deducted for wrong answers.

Applications for the exam will be available from January 1, 2018, according to a notification by the National University of Advanced Legal Studies, the university organising CLAT 2018. You can check the website www.clat.ac.in for the admission forms.