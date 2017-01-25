CS foundation exam 2016 results declared: Haryana’s Deepak Jain is the topper

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the result of its online examination for the Company Secretaries Foundation Programme held in 114 cities across the country on December 3 and 4, 2016. Haryana’s Deepak Jain bagged the first rank in the foundation programme exam. Rashmeet Kaur Chhabra from Chhattisgarh secured the second position.

Preeti Rajan Deshmukh from Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu’s VR Shashanghan Suresh have jointly secured third position. In the December 2016 session, 66.21% candidates passed the foundation programme examination.

The next computer-based examination for the CS Foundation Programme will be held on June 3 and 4, 2017. Candidates can check the subject wise break-up of marks on this website . Candidates can also download the e-result-cum-marks statement. Follow these steps to check your results:

1) Click on this website.

2) Select result and download e-marksheet option.

3) Select examination name and enter your roll number.

4) In case of any issues in downloading results, contact Directorate of Student Services (Contact No. 011-33132333, email id provisional@icsi.edu) for confirmation of registration and downloading your e-marksheet.