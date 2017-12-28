CSBC Bihar Police constable exam 2017 results likely to be out soon

The results of the Bihar Police Constable Results 2017 will be declared soon, check yours at csbc.bih.nic.in.

The constables will be recruited for 9,900 posts, a Hindustan report has said. Applications were filed from July 31 to August 30 and more than 11 lakh candidates had applied for the exams which were held on October 15 and 22.

Steps to check the results

1. After the results are declared check the CSBC website csbc.bih.nic.in

2. Click on the results declared link

3. Fill in your roll number and other information asked for

4. Once the results appear, download and take a printout

It should be noted that qualifying candidates will have to appear for a physical fitness test, which is likely to be held from February 2.