Day after warning, varsities say will drop ‘University’ word from their names

A day after the University Grants Commission asked a number of deemed-to-be-univerities to drop the word “University” from their names, most of them informed the commission that they will comply.

The revised names of Christ University, Jain University and Yenepoya University removing the word “University” from their title will be notified by the Centre next week, sources said.

The human resource development (HRD) ministry will also notify new names of 11 other deemed-to-be-universities, names of which were notified by the government with the word ‘University’ following grant of deemed tag in past.

The move is in accordance with a recent Supreme Court order.

On November 30, Hindustan Times had reported the directions issued by the UGC to the deemed-to-be universities asking them to drop the word “university” from their names.

“Proposals from other institutions, which were notified by the government with the word ‘University’ suffixed to their names, are also coming for alternate names. We have receive proposals from many of such institution and hoping to see that remaining institutions submit their proposals today,” official sources said.

Sources said Chandigarh-based PEC University of Technology and Bengaluru’s Christ University have decided to rechristen themselves after the UGC pulled them up for including “University” in their names despite their deemed to be varsity status.

The UGC had also pulled up 123 institutions that are deemed to be universities, for using “university” in their names and directed them to change the nomenclature within 15 days.