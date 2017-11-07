Day not far for digital blackboard in classrooms, says minister Javadekar

The Union ministry of human resource development (HRD) on Monday launched a two-day national workshop on school education, bringing together experts from private and government sector.

According to a senior HRD official, during the workshop, the stakeholders, which also included non-governmental organisations, will make a number of presentations on several issues concerning digital education, experiential learning, life skills education, physical education and value education.

HRD minister Prakash Javadekar said at the inaugural that he did not discriminate among NGOs, private players and government bodies on education and that the workshop should be used to discuss what is good and cheap in the digital technology.

The minister said the day is not far away when there will be digital ‘blackboards’ in all class rooms in schools in the country.

“There used to be an ‘operation blackboard’ during our childhood... Now, in five, ten years... I can imagine a ‘digital blackboard’ in all schools. This can be done,” the minister said.