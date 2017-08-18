 Assam SEBA HSLC/AHM compartment results out, check yours here | education | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Aug 19, 2017-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Assam SEBA HSLC/AHM compartment results out, check yours here

Results of the HSLC or AHM Compartment (single chance) exams were released on Friday by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA)

education Updated: Aug 18, 2017 12:49 IST
HT Correspondent
SEBA will send the original marks sheet and pass certificates to the examination centres on or before August 22, 2017.
SEBA will send the original marks sheet and pass certificates to the examination centres on or before August 22, 2017. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Results of the HSLC or AHM Compartment (single chance) exams were released on Friday by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA). To check yours, click here.

The results were declared on the SEBA website, http://www.sebaonline.org/ and result.seba.co.in.

SEBA will send the original marks sheet and pass certificates to the examination centres on or before August 22, 2017.

About 3.91 Lakh students had registered for the exam, out of which 3.81 Lakh students sat for the papers conducted during February - March 2017.

Steps to check your results:

1. Check result.seba.co.in.or www.sebaonline.org

2. Go to HSLC/ AHM Compartment Result 2017 link

3. Enter your new roll number and captcha code.

4. Click on submit and view result.

You can download the result available online until the original marks sheets are made available at the respective examination centres.

more from education
Recommended for you