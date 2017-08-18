Assam SEBA HSLC/AHM compartment results out, check yours here

Results of the HSLC or AHM Compartment (single chance) exams were released on Friday by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA). To check yours, click here.

The results were declared on the SEBA website, http://www.sebaonline.org/ and result.seba.co.in.

SEBA will send the original marks sheet and pass certificates to the examination centres on or before August 22, 2017.

About 3.91 Lakh students had registered for the exam, out of which 3.81 Lakh students sat for the papers conducted during February - March 2017.

Steps to check your results:

1. Check result.seba.co.in.or www.sebaonline.org

2. Go to HSLC/ AHM Compartment Result 2017 link

3. Enter your new roll number and captcha code.

4. Click on submit and view result.

You can download the result available online until the original marks sheets are made available at the respective examination centres.