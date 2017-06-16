Delhi CET result 2017 declared at cetdelhiexam.nic.in, check it now

The Delhi Department of Training and Technical Education (DTTE) on Friday announced the results of the Common Entrance Test (CET 2017) on its official website. The examination was held on May 27 and May 28.

Candidates can check their results on the official website by clicking here.

Steps to check the CET results 2017 on the login page that opens:

1) Key in your CET roll number, application number and security pin

2) Click on proceed

3) The result will be displayed on the screen

4) Take a printout and download a copy for future reference

The examination is conducted for admission to full-time diploma programmes in various institutes affiliated to Board of Technical Education, Delhi.