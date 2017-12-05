Delhi govt plans financial aid for sporting talent in schools

New Delhi

The Delhi government will financially support school students with interest in sports and help them get specialised training, according to a proposed policy.

An annual financial support of Rs 2 lakh per year will be provided to school students up to the age of 14 years. Students above this age will get Rs 3 lakh per annum, the state government policy says.

The financial assistance would be initially provided to each student for two years. A performance review will then be done to take a call on its continuance.

The department of education has prepared a policy to support school-going students with sports talent. The policy was presented before chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Monday.

“The policy covers all Delhi school students who are bona fide residents of Delhi for the last three years. A committee of experts (CoE) would be constituted with at least five members of excellent sports background with impeccable integrity and credentials,” a government statement said.

A government official said the committee will take a call on which students will be supported. “The quantum of assistance may be enhanced in some cases by the CoE. The financial assistance would be provided directly to the talents,” the official said.

The policy will soon be sent for a cabinet nod after which it will be implemented.

Apart from the financial aid, specialised assistance will be provided to the students. Training, medical assistance and insurance will be provided under the scheme to the selected talents.

A large number of sportspersons, coaches, experts, school going sportspersons and senior officials of the department of education attended the presentation.

The policy also envisages the creation of centres of excellence throughout the city for specialised assistance to the students with best facilities such as coaches, physiotherapists and nutritionists.

Several centres would be created at existing facilities for different games.