Students to get a taste of mock tests in Delhi schools

New Delhi The Delhi government’s Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya (RPVV) schools have introduced monthly mock tests on the lines of competitive exams such as NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) and JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) for Class 11 and 12 students.

The move, officials said, is aimed at helping students prepare for entrance examinations that they will take after completing Class 12 for admission to higher studies.

“The Class 11 and 12 students have to sit for the practice exams based on their stream. It is same as giving a competitive exam. Every month’s paper is based on the syllabus that has been completed,” said T P Singh, deputy education officer RPVV.

He said a team of teachers will prepare the exam paper and a central test will be conducted in all RPVVs. The students have to answer in an OMR sheet just like how competitive exams are conducted, he said.

“The results are also centrally prepared so students get to know their rankings. About 1,500 students across the RPVVs sit for the NEET and JEE exams. The test will help them assess their preparedness for the competitive exams,” he said.

Hans Raj Modi, vice-principal RPVV, Link Road, Karol Bagh, said the initiative will help minimise the popularity of coaching classes. “The decision was taken by the RPVV’s academic council, which includes principals of RPVVs and officials from the directorate of education (DOE),” he said.

The RPVVs also conduct mock tests for students from humanities and commerce stream. Singh said mock tests for banking jobs, BBA, BCA, journalism, and clerical jobs are also conducted.

A total of about 14,000 students study in RPVVs and about 1600 of them are in Class 11 and 12.

There are 20 RPVVs among the government schools and run classes from 6 to 12. RPVVs are co-education institutions and run in regular shift. “We only give admission based on an entrance exam. Also the student must have studied at least for two years in a government school,” Singh said.