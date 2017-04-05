Delhi govt school admissions: Result of draw of lots for Nursery/KG/ Class 1 released

The Directorate of Education, Govt of NCT of Delhi, has released the list of names of children selected for admissions in Nursery/KG/ Class 1 in its schools on its official website. The selection of children, for the academic year 2017-18, has been done through draw of lots.

The online registrations for admissions in 150 Delhi government’s Sarvodaya Vidyalayas began on March 4 and continued until March 31. The admissions after verification of documents will take place from April 5 to April 10.

Click here to see complete result of draw of lots for Nursery/KG/I.

Click here to see individual result.

There are around 450 Sarvodaya Vidyalayas under the directorate of education out of which 404 offers KG (pre-primary) options. The government plans to introduce nursery classes in all these schools in the coming years and has started the process with 150 schools for the upcoming academic session.

For nursery class, application forms of only those children were considered who have completed three-years of age as on March 31, 2017 (child must be born between April 1, 2013 to March 31, 2014).

For KG, the child should have completed 4-years of age as on March 31, 2017 (child must be born between April 1, 2014 to March 31, 2013).

For Class I, applicants should have attained the age of 5-years as on March 31, 2017 (child must be born between April 1, 2011 to March 31, 2012).

Parents will have to submit documents such as original date of birth certificate issued by MCD or any other local body, a proper residence proof (as indicated in notification for admissions) and certificate of caste and certificate of disability (wherever applicable).

Note: Visit Delhi government’s Directorate of education website for regular updates.