Delhi police book publisher for indecent depiction of women on CBSE’s complaint

The Delhi Police have registered an FIR against the publisher of a text book for ‘indecent depiction of women and misrepresenting the syllabus’ prescribed by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for class 12 physical education course.

The book had suggested 36-24-36 figure as the best body shape for females. According to a statement issued by the CBSE an FIR was registered in Preet Vihar, Police Station in east Delhi on Friday under Section 6 (indecent representation of women (Prohibition) Act 1986).

“There were several complaints reported on through various sources including media that said ‘Class XII CBSE Physical Education textbook says/certifies/claims 36-24-36 is the best figure for females’. The board had not prescribed the controversial book,” said a spokesperson.

The class 12 textbook titled ‘Health and Physical Education’ by Dr. V.K. Sharma is published by New Saraswati House (India) Pvt. Ltd, New Delhi.

Read More: Book says ‘36-24-36 ideal female figure’: Action will be taken against publisher, says HRD minister

The board had set up a committee of experts to review the contents of the said book and it was found that the shape, size, figure have been inappropriately described which are not in consonance with the spirit of the syllabus.

“The author has written out of context, the textbook is not strictly as per the syllabus as being claimed by the publisher/author. The publisher and the author have committed criminal misconduct by publishing and selling these books to the students in connivance with some schools. In the process, the publisher has caused wrongful loss of reputation, goodwill and credibility of CBSE,” said a CBSE spokesperson.

The CBSE further said that it does not recommend books by any private publishers to the affiliate schools.

The book, authored by Dr VK Sharma and published by Delhi-based New Saraswati House, also reasoned that even Miss World and Miss Universe beauty pageants take the 36-24-36 body shape into consideration while judging the contestants.

An image of the section of the textbook was initially posted on social media by a Twitter user Anuj Khurana. The book that was being used in a CBSE-affiliated school has not been recommended by the education board.