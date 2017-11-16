Delhi: Schools that are not tobacco-free risk losing CBSE recognition

New Delhi: Schools that don’t stop people from smoking on campus and have tobacco vendors in a 100-metre radius risk losing their Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) recognition, the Delhi government has said.

The Delhi State Tobacco Control Department has asked CBSE and the Director of Education, Delhi, to withdraw recognition to schools that do not display ‘no smoking’ signs on campus with the contact details of the nodal officer of the respective institute to call with complaints against people breaking the law.

Records of raids conducted found that around 10% and 15% schools in Delhi failed to adhere to tobacco-control norms.

“The law has been in place in Delhi under the Delhi Act for 21 years and under the central Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act for nearly 14 years, and if there are schools that still fail compliance it is a shame,” said Dr SK Arora, Delhi state tobacco control officer.

“It is the responsibility of the head of the institution and the nodal officer that all the norms are followed, that action is taken against anyone smoking on the premise. If there are shops selling tobacco products near the schools, it is their responsibility to report it to police,” the officer said.

The nodal officers are authorised to fine Rs200 for the first smoking violation and Rs500 for subsequent violations. “And, if the nodal officer and the head of the institution do not take any action, the tobacco cell is authorised to challan them,” the officer added.

“Schools play a very important role in ensuring that youth do not start tobacco use and under the ‘Tobacco Free Schools’ initiative, we encourage all schools to carry out awareness drives at least once a month. The last day of the month we celebrate as dry-day for tobacco,” he said.