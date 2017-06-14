Delhi University inaugurates Wall of Heroes to infuse sense of patriotism in students

To inculcate patriotism among students, the Central Government had launched a campaign in May to put up portraits of 21 Param Vir Chakra, India’s highest military decoration on university walls across the country. Known as Vidya Veerta Abhiyan (Knowledge and Warrior Campaign), it involves 100 universities to start with.

Implementing the plan, Delhi University has recently inaugurated ‘The Wall of Heroes’ depicting the portraits of war warrior at the conference centre inside the university premises. The wall has been established, but the question is, will it inspire patriotism among students?

“This wall is a permanent fixture. Though most of the students are on their vacations but as soon as they come back, they will get to know about this initiative. We have chose conference centre as the venue of this wall because it is open and accessible to all. Students can visit the place anytime. This lead will certainly impulse the sense of patriotism among students,” says Dr Shalini Baxi, head of cultural affairs, Delhi University.

Poet and former Dean of Law faculty, Hari Om Panwar was the chief guest of the occasion and inaugurated the wall with tears in his eyes. He says, “This is a great honour for me to bring up the curtain on The Wall of Heroes. In my 40 years of being an academician, I have never been so happy and emotional. Who would not get inspired from the real heroes who died for this country? I hope that this establishment brings out a sense of patriotism in our youngsters as well,” says Panwar.

NCC and NSS in-charge of the university, Parminder Sehgal, who felt proud to be a part of the inauguration says, “This is such a proud moment for everyone. Today’s youth needs a lot of motivation and guidance and this place will serve as both. This wall is a small tribute to the heroes of this country, what they had done for us cannot be returned back.”

