Delhi University: key changes introduced in the last two years

Things have not remained static for long at Delhi University (DU). The institute has implemented a number of changes in its admission process and policies in the last few years. For instance, a completely online admission process was implemented at DU last year which helped students during the registration and submission of fee.

A number of changes were introduced in the admission process in 2016.A joint admission test was conducted for the bachelor of management studies programme. Applicants had to clear an entrance test for bachelor of business administration (financial investment analysis) at Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies. Admission to the BA (hons) business economics at 10 colleges was also conducted through an entrance test.

The Cluster Innovation Centre held tests for BTech information technology and mathematical innovations, BA (hons) humanities and social sciences programmes. The Central Institute of Education also held an entrance test for admission to about 400 seats in eight colleges in the bachelor of elementary education programme. The Indira Gandhi Institute of Physical Education and Sports Sciences also conducted an entrance test for its bachelor of science in physical education, health education and sports programmes.

An entrance test was also held for Indraprastha College for Women’s popular BA (hons) multimedia and mass communication course.

Admissions through sports and ECA quota were also done through online centralised registration on the university portal. Five per cent subject-wise reservation of seats were earmarked for ECA category. Sports trials and fitness tests were done in a number of colleges.

For admissions under the ECA quota, 75% weightage was given to performance in the trials and 25% to certificates. In case of admissions through sports quota, this weightage was 50-50.

As far as additional eligibility criteria by colleges is concerned, there was 2.5% penalty in marks for candidates changing streams while applying to colleges.

The university introduced a slew of changes in 2015 as well. New courses were proposed which included bachelor of arts (BA), BA (vocational), BA (hons), BCom, BCom (hons), BSc (mathematical sciences), BSc (hons) mathematics, BSc (hons) statistics, BSc (hons) computer science and BSc science (hons). There was no additional eligibility criteria for any category in any college or course that year. With about 54,000 seats across more than 70 colleges, the university offers facilities such as hostels, sports infrastructure, a centralised library and information centre, among other things.