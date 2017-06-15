Delhi University’s cultural societies every fuccha should aspire to be a part of

An admission in Delhi University might demand high scores, but that doesn’t limit your college life to just studying. Offering ample space to hone your skills and show your talent, each college has at least one cultural society (called cult soc in DU lingo) that helps you to fire your passion.Besides, it’s a cool way to find like-minded friends, bond with and earn accolades. While fucchas prepare to join their dream colleges, we list some of the top societies in the university, be it fashion, music, drama or photography.

Fashion

A member of I Vogue, the fashion society of Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce during a showcase. (Facebook/ I VOGUE : the fashion society of sggscc)

When it comes to style, members of I Vogue, the fashion society of Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce (SGGSCC) know how to strut their stuff. They are known to go head to head, often making it hard to choose the best, but I Vogue stood tall past year. Glitz from Kamala Nehru College, Galore from Maitreyi College and Glamoratti from Dyal Singh College also join the ranks with brilliant showcases.

Western Dance

Members of Tanz, the Western Dance society of Miranda House practice before a performance. (Manoj Verma/HT Photo)

Tanz, the Western dance society of Miranda House, never ceases to amaze the audience. Their electric moves and coordination are close to being flawless and winners or not, they are always the show-stoppers of an event. Zeal from Maitreyi College, Misba of SGGSCC and Verve of Sri Venkateswara College, too, make for quite a show.

Hindi Music

Samranjini, the Indian music society of Gargi College . (Facebook/ Samranjini)

The ladies from Samranjini, the Indian music society of Gargi College have a way with their ragas. By performing raag Raageshri and Lalit, the past year saw them shine at various events. Swaranjali from Hans Raj College and Tarkaas from Institute of Home Economics are also known to bring their melodious best to stage.

Choreography

Members of Terpsi Chorean during a performance. (Raajesh Kashyap/HT Photo)

More than just moving with the beat, choreography is about telling a story through your moves. While this does sound difficult to do, Terpsi Chorean, from Hansraj College, manages to make it look effortless, winning most points in college competitions. While they are the leading name in the field, Sparx of Gargi College and Sensation of Kirori Mal College are in the same league.

Street Theatre

A play by the society in progress. (Facebook/ANKUR - The Theatre Society, SGTB Khalsa College)

Quirky getups, hard-hitting social issues, stellar acting and teamwork are just some of the core ingredients that make Ankur — The Theatre Society of SGTB Khalsa College a winner. One of the most popular theatre societies, they have proved their merit on the street and the stage, time and again that made them a leading name in every fest. Verve, The Street Play Society of the College of Business Studies, is another name that comes as the close second in this category.

Dramatics Society

The Ibtida team poses for a promotional poster. (Facebook/Ibitida The Dramatics Society of Hindu College)

There aren’t many that can compare to Ibtida —dramatics society of Hindu College, founded by Hindu alumnus and filmmaker Imtiaz Ali. Maintaining its reputation, it’s one of DU’s celebrated ECA societies. Dramatics Society of LSR, Shunya of Ramjas College and players of KMC are also famous in the circuit.

Photography Society

A shot by one of the members of the Pinhole PhotoSoc. (Tanveer Oberoi/Pinhole PhotoSoc)

Iris of Gargi College and Projekt of LSR are great societies to be a part of if you have an interest in photography. But, if you are looking for the best, look no further than Pinhole PhotoSoc of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College. These members are a close-knit group who share love for photography and their work is simply one that is meant to amaze.

Western Music

The Western Music Society of Lady Shri Ram College. (Facebook/The Western Music Society of LSR )

The Western Music Society of Lady Shri Ram College for Women specialises in A Cappella, but has also proved its mettle in almost all genres of Western music that include pop, jazz etc. Be it performing for college events or during inter-college competitions, the society is known for its amazing renditions. While they remain unparalleled, Crescendo of Sri Venkateswara College and Echo of Jesus and Mary College are old names that deserve to be mentioned.

