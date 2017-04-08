Delhi University’s School of Opening Learning to start 10 new courses

The University of Delhi’s School of Opening Learning (SOL) is likely to start 10 new undergraduate courses, including vocational courses, in the upcoming academic session.

The SOL’s governing body (GB) has approved undergraduate courses such as BSc (honours) mathematics, BA (honours) history, and Bachelor of Vocation in human resource management, officials said.

“The course structure and syllabus has been formed and approved by the GB and was sent to DU for consideration. The university gave us a proforma to fill in the details, which we did and sent it to the university,” director of the SOL CS Dubey said.

The courses will now have to be approved by the university administration and then another approval from the distance education board (DEB) will be required before starting the courses.

“We already have DEB approval for the courses that are being run. We will send the proposal to start the new courses to DEB and if we get approval then students can apply for these courses when admission process starts in end June,” he said.

Dubey said the new courses are those for which there was a lot of demand among students who had applied to these courses in regular colleges last year but many could get admissions due to a limited number of seats and high cut-offs.

“When we studied the number of applications received for these courses, we found that many students had applied but only limited number got admission. There is a lot of demand for these courses among students so we are providing a chance for students to study these courses through distance medium,” he said.

SOL, which admits around 1.5 lakh students in undergraduate courses every year, already offers BA, BCom, BA (honours) political science, BCom (honours) and BA (honours) English.

Courses on offer:

•BSc (honours) mathematics

•BA (honours) history

•BA (honours) economics

•BA (honours) Hindi

•BA (honours) psychology

•BA (honours) Sanskrit

•BA (honours) Hindi journalism

•BVoc in human resource management

•BVoc in office management and secretarial practices

•BVoc in marketing management and retail business