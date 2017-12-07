DHSE Kerala second year higher secondary equivalency exam result 2017 declared

Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala (DHSE, Kerala) on Thursday declared the result of second year higher secondary equivalency exam. The examination was held in October, 2017.

Steps to check the results:

1) Visit the official result website of DHSE, Kerala

2) Click on link ‘Results - Equivalency Examination’ in news section

3) Enter your roll number, date of birth in the login page that opens

4) Click on submit

5) The result will be displayed on the screen

6) Take a print out and save it on your computer

Or

Click here to go to Kerala examination results website and click on the link ‘DHSE Second Year Equivalency Examination - October 2017’ to access result.