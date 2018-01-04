Do you love to draw and paint?Here are five things you should know

Still in school and like to draw and paint? Is there any way in which this passion of yours can be developed into a lucrative career option? The answer is yes.

There are several career options for those who are creative and like to draw and paint. They can consider any field of art or design which covers practically all areas of work, as the aesthetic aspect of any product or service is very important. Here are five things to keep in mind if you want to work on your creativity.

1. To make a career out of one’s passion for painting one needs to be very talented with creative abilities that others will pay to see and enjoy. There are many more options after a degree in applied art or design, as you can work in art studios, advertising companies, publishing houses and fashion houses.

2. Other areas where your painting skills can be an asset are teaching, photography, television, clothing and fashion, as art directors for magazines, online services, software companies, publishing houses, manufacturers, advertising, promotion and product design.

3. If you have taken science for +2 you can also consider a career in architecture, which requires strong computer skills as well as creative ability and analytical thinking.

4.Other options can be animation design and multi-media if you like working on computers. A web designer can work in different fields such as advertising agencies, publishing, audio-visual media, design studios, printers and typesetters, manufacturers and department stores, marketing firms, exhibits and displays and educational institutes and libraries.

5.A multimedia artist is a person who creates special effects and animated images for films, television programmes and computer games.

The author is a career counsellor and director of Careers Smart.