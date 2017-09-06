Don’t mix Ramjas college incident with JNU sedition case: Court

New Delhi A Delhi Court on Tuesday warned an advocate, who sought lodging of an FIR alleging anti-national sloganeering at Delhi University’s Ramjas College, against mixing this incident with the Jawaharlal Nehru University case in which sedition charges were slapped against some students.

“These are two different cases. Do not mix JNU matter with the DU case,” the court said.

The court’s remarks were aimed at advocate Vivek Garg, who sought a direction to the police to supply him a copy of the charge sheet filed in the JNU matter.

Garg submitted before the court that he needed the JNU charge sheet “as it is not available on internet. We need a copy of the FIR also to argue in this case.”

The present case going on in the court is related to a complaint filed by Garg seeking lodging of an FIR against those who allegedly raised anti-national slogans at Ramjas College on February 21 and 22. Garg has alleged in his plea that the slogans were raised at the college by members of students groups — All India Students Association (AISA) and Students’ Federation of India (SFI).

The court has posted the matter for September 14.

The court had on August 29 observed that sedition charges cannot be pressed on the basis of an unauthenticated and unreliable video, after it was shown a footage of alleged “anti-national” sloganeering held on February 21 this year at the Ramjas College.

It had said that the authenticity of the video was to be ascertained by the police.

Teachers, students and journalists were wounded on the Delhi University campus on February 22 as group clashes broke out over the disruption of a literary festival in Ramjas College a day ago, allegedly by members of the ABVP. Violence erupted after students from Delhi University colleges and JNU congregated outside Ramjas with the intention to hold a protest march against the RSS-backed ABVP student group.