DSSSB move to recruit 9,000 teachers in Delhi govt schools put on hold

The recruitment of around 9,000 teachers to the Delhi’s government schools has been put on hold by Lt Governor Anil Baijal, following the AAP government’s insistence that the work experience of guest teachers be given weightage in the process.

The decision comes a day before the candidates could start applying online for the posts advertised by the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) on August 7.

Officials in the Lt Governor’s office confirmed the development.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had written to Lt Governor Anil Baijal while the Delhi Assembly had passed a resolution on August 10 demanding that the recruitment process be halted till the education department formulates a policy to give weightage to guest teachers.

The DSSSB on Thursday issued a notice, following requests from the Directorate of Education to put the process on abeyance till further instructions, that the advertised vacancies are being withdrawn.

“On appeal from Delhi govt and Delhi Assembly, LtGov Delhi holds teacher recruitment. Am sure Guest Teachers regularisation will get justice now,” Sisodia tweeted, with a copy of the notice.

The AAP government has been insisting that the work experience of around 17,000 guest teachers employed in Delhi government schools be given weightage in the recruitment process of DSSSB.

Back in 2016, the government had passed a Cabinet proposal to this effect and had sent it to then Lt Governor Najeeb Jung for his approval. But the proposal was not approved.

It was decided that the guest teachers will be provided age-relaxation. The subject of services come under the jurisdiction of the Lt Governor.

Sisodia argued that two recent Supreme Court judgements had made it clear that work experience can be given weightage, thus overturning the Uma Devi judgement which was cited by the L-G in red-flagging the government’s proposal.

The salary structure of the guest teachers was hiked in March.